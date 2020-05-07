ViacomCBS brings Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more to YouTube TV

When I decided to "cut the cord," I switched to YouTube TV and never looked back. Quite frankly, switching to Google's live TV service was one of the most rewarding tech-related choices of my life. It felt so good to turn in my rented TV boxes to the cable company after getting "nickeled and dimed" for years. More importantly, YouTube TV offers a great television-watching experience where I can watch anywhere I have an internet connection -- it is quite remarkable.

As great as YouTube TV was, however, it was not perfect. When I first signed up, there were many missing channels, but thankfully, the service has since added many of them. Sadly, my family still had a few ViacomCBS channels that we really missed, such as MTV, TV Land, and Comedy Central. For me personally, it was tough not to have the TV show South Park. Today we learn that this will soon change, as the channels I desire -- plus more -- are finally coming to YouTube TV!

"In addition to featuring continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW, the expanded agreement introduces 14 ViacomCBS channels to the live TV and on-demand subscription service. BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will launch on YouTube TV this summer, providing more than two million subscribers with access to some of the most popular cable brands. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will also launch on YouTube TV at a later date," says Google and ViacomCBS jointly.

Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV says, "We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer. Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."

While it is unfortunate that YouTube TV subscribers must wait until summer for these new channels -- especially as a pandemic is happening now -- it is still very cool. Hopefully Google won't have to raise prices as a result -- something it did in the past when adding new channels. We are already at $50 a month, which is starting to push the boundaries of affordability.

