YouTube TV gets HBO

It's been almost two years since I cut the cord and switched to YouTube TV and I couldn't be happier. The picture quality and DVR remain top notch, while Google has consistently offered more and more channels -- some at no added charge, some at a premium. Since I initially subscribed, I now have additional channels that I watch regularly, such as Food Network, Discovery, and Tastemade. Believe it or not, I even find myself watching PBS on occasion. True, the price has gone up a bit from when I first subscribed, but look -- you get what you pay for, folks. YouTube TV is the best streaming television service and worth every penny. All of your devices, such as smartphones and tablets, become portable TV screens. It rules.

And now, the best is getting even better. You see, YouTube TV has made a deal with WarnerMedia to bring both HBO and Cinemax to the streaming service this spring. That is not all, either. The upcoming HBO Max video on demand service will eventually come to YouTube TV as well. If you didn't know, HBO Max will be the only place to stream wildly popular TV show Friends -- that is a big deal for a lot of people.

"As consumers' media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible. YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we're pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax -- and soon HBO Max -- available to YouTube TV customers for the first time," says Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution.

Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships, YouTube TV explains, "Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content."

We're feeling pret-tay, pret-tay good about this news we have to share with you...@HBO is coming to YouTube TV this spring. Welcome to the family! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 20, 2020

Before you get too excited, you should know that neither HBO or Cinemax are gratis -- they are premium add-on channels for YouTube and you will have to pay extra for them. Sadly, we do not yet know what those channels will cost. What we do know for sure, however, is the eventual cost of HBO Max. Whether you subscribe to HBO's upcoming VOD service from HBO directly or through YouTube TV, you can expect to pay the same monthly $14.99.