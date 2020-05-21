Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19631 and ARM64 VHDX
Microsoft has had a busy week at Build. Among the many announcements were new versions of Terminal and PowerToys, a Windows Package Manager, and support for graphical apps in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
Today the software giant rolls out a new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Fast ring.
General changes and improvements in Build 19631 include:
- Updated the configuration of Windows Hello to make sure it works well with 940nm wavelength cameras.
- Windows Sandbox WSB files are now case insensitive.
Fixes include:
- Fixed the issue causing the IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build.
- Fixed an issue that could result in a key press not waking up a device from connected standby in certain scenarios.
- Fixed an issue impacting Remote Desktop reliability.
Known issues are:
- Microsoft is looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may bugcheck when resuming from hibernate.
- Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).
- Microsoft is looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).
In addition, Microsoft has made ARM64 VHDX for Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19624 available so that Insiders can run Windows 10 as a guest OS in Hyper-V. You can download the VHDX here.
