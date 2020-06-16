Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.330 to the Beta Channel -- here's how to get it

Change is coming to the Windows Insider Program. Yesterday Microsoft announced that it would be replacing its current ring system with channels, and today it rolls out the first build for the next big feature update of Windows 10, which it is officially calling 20H2.

Build 19042.330 (20H2) is arriving in the Beta Channel -- that’s what used to be the Slow ring -- but it won't be delivered to you automatically.

The new flight will be delivered to Insiders using the "seeker" experience in Windows Update. To get it, Insiders will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install 20H2.

Once you’ve installed a 20H2 update you’ll continue to receive new builds through the company’s serving technology, like with the monthly update process.

There’s another big change going forward:

For 19H2, we released bits to some Insiders with features turned off and released bits to some Insiders with featured turned on. In response to Insider feedback, we are not doing that for 20H2. Insiders who choose to download and install 20H2 on their PC will get new 20H2 features as they are delivered. Insiders in the Beta Channel who don’t choose to download and install 20H2 won’t see new features.

Build 19042.330 (20H2) includes fixes from KB4557957 as well as the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

