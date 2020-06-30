TEAMGROUP unveils CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 gaming SSD

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more new motherboards having the new standard. You can thank AMD for that, by the way, as Intel is dragging its feet and still embracing the older PCIe 3.0. Oh well. That really shouldn't come as a surprise, as AMD is the leader these days.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "CARDEA Ceramic C440," this speedy gaming-focused SSD features a ceramic heatsink -- a very unique cooling option for a drive. Not only should the ceramic heatsink help with performance, but it looks very pretty too.

"T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive uses 3D NAND which is stacked in a three-dimensional way to offer up to 2TB of large storage. The read/write speed can reach as high as 5,000/4,400 MB/s, which is nearly 10 times faster than SATA SSD, 1.65 times faster than the M.2 PCIE Gen3x4 SSD. Also, it is completely downward compatible with the current PCIe 3.0 platform, comprehensively improving the performance of gamer’s games and daily work, and leading the gaming world with its trendy snow-white color," says TEAMGROUP.

The company further says, "The use of aerospace ceramic composite cooling materials not only provides excellent heat dissipation, but also reduces heat by 18 percent when the case is equipped with a fan. At the same time, it is also lightweight and thin, anti-electromagnetic interference, high temperature resistant, extreme temperature shock resistant. Besides, it is made with environmentally friendly materials, which is RoHS compliant."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model CARDEA Ceramic C440 Interface PCIe Gen4 x4 with NVMe 1.3 Capacity 1TB / 2TB Voltage DC +3.3V Operation Temperature 0˚C ~ 70˚C Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 85˚C Terabyte Written 1TB / >1,800TB

2TB / >3,600TB Performance Crystal Disk Mark:

1TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/4,400 MB/s

2TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/4,400 MB/s IOPS:

1TB Read/Write: 750K/750K IOPS Max

2TB Read/Write: 750K/750K IOPS Max Weight 13.5g Dimensions 80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 4.75(H) mm Humidity RH 90% under 40°C (operational) Vibration 80Hz~2,000Hz/20G Shock 1,500G/0.5ms MTBF 1,700,000 hours Operating System System Requirements: Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista

Linux 2.6.33 or later Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, TEAMGROUP is silent on both pricing and availability for the CARDEA Ceramic C440. While I tried my best, I could not for the life of me find it for sale anywhere online. With that said, I fully expect it to be available from Amazon here very soon. What we do know for sure, however, is there will be two capacities from which to choose -- 1TB and 2TB.