Microsoft blocks users from upgrading to Windows 10 May 2020 Update because their PC settings aren't supported
We've already seen Windows 10 May 2020 Update causing a range of problems for users, including login issues, problems with Storage Spaces and issues with OneDrive. But there are also some people for whom even the installation is problematic.
We've already heard about people being unable to get the update because their "device isn't quite ready". Now there are reports that some users are seeing a message informing them that "this PC can't be upgraded to Windows 10". In the error message, Microsoft tells affected users that: "Your PC settings aren't supported yet on this version of Windows 10".
The problem seems to be affecting people who are attempting to upgrade from Windows 10 versions 1903 or 1909 to 2004, and it is not clear what settings are standing in the way of performing the upgrade. Just as with the previous "your device isn't quite ready" error, this one is rather vague and unhelpful.
The full text of the error message reads:
This PC can't be upgraded to Windows 10.
Your PC settings aren't supported yet on this version of Windows 10. Microsoft is working to support your settings soon. No action is needed. WIndows Update will offer this version of Windows 10 automatically when these settings are supported.
At the moment there is no definite fix but, as Techdows notes, a couple of potential workarounds have been shared:
- Update hardware drivers
- Disable Core isolation by visiting Settings > Windows Security > Open Security Center > Device Security > Core Isolation
Some users have also found that it is possible to upgrade successfully by disconnecting from the internet first.
Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock