Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19042.388 (20H2) to the Beta Channel

It’s been a month since Microsoft announced that it would be replacing its Insider ring system, sorting Windows 10 preview releases by quality rather than frequency, and today sees another new release on the Beta Channel -- what used to be the Slow ring.

Build 19042.388 (20H2) is all about fixing issues and making general improvements. Key changes in this build are:

Fixed an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms.

Fixed an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode.

Fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe to fail with the following error message, "A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

Fixed an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that contain graphics or large files after installing Windows Updates released June 9, 2020.

Fixed an issue that might prevent you from connecting to OneDrive using the OneDrive app. This issue occurs on some older devices or on devices that have older apps, which use legacy file system filter drivers. As a result, this might prevent these devices from downloading new files or opening previously synced or downloaded files.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft Store, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows MSXML, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Remote Desktop, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

