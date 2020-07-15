A Windows 10 update is removing apps for some users

These days it is hardly uncommon to find that an update for Windows 10 ends up breaking something, but the latest problematic update is causing a strange issue by removing components of Windows itself.

Yesterday, Microsoft released KB4565503 to fix various bugs, including problems introduced by previous updates to the operating system. After installing this update, some users are reporting that the Notepad and Paint apps have been removed from their computers.

See also:

As reported by Techdows, complaints are appearing online in forums and on Reddit that updating to Windows 10 version 19041.388 by installing KB4565503 removes these stalwart apps. With the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Microsoft made Notepad, Paint and WordPad optional components, with the most basic text editor taking up residence in the Microsoft Store. However, people for whom Notepad was removed by the update say they are unable to reinstall it via the store.

If you have been affected by the disappearance of these apps, here's what you need to do to get them back:

Open Settings from the Start menu and head to Apps Under the Apps & features heading, click Optional features From here you can opt to reinstall any of the apps you need

Image credit: g0d4ather / Shutterstock