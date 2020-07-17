Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-ninety-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Some Windows 10 users noticed after the installation of a recent update for Windows 10 that certain applications, Notepad and Paint in particular, were no longer available on their system. Mark explains how these can be restored here.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

AppManager

AppManager looks like a copy of the built-in "apps" manager of Windows 10's Settings app.

The main difference to the built-in application manager is that it may be used to display running applications by activating the running tab in the application's interface.

NightCorer

NightCorer is a free music player designed specifically to change the pitch or tempo of songs, and to export modified versions of these songs.

TR Eyes

TR Eyes is an image viewer for Windows 10 designed to browse multiple image files efficiently. It supports full-screen browsing of image files, the ability to switch between folders easily, use tags, and even display images from folders in virtual directories for easier browsing.

New Windows themes

Japanese Islands Premium, 18 4K images of Japanese islands.

Night Skies Premium, 20 4K images of stars, moons, the aurora borealis, and more.

River Roll On Premium, 16 4K images of rivers.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge Stable update introduces major changes including deactivation of TLS 1.0 and 1.1, full mouse support in fullscreen mode, ability to sign-in if Edge is started with elevated rights, PDF improvements, and more.

Microsoft Sudoku updated includes new visual themes, a new daily challenge mode, more difficulty levels, and new achievements.

The official weather application displays news now in its interface.