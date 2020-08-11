Dell launches Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop and 2-in-1

When it comes to business, Chromebooks are still largely unproven. Look, I get it, it is hard to break dependence on Microsoft Windows and Office after so many decades. The thing is, as more workers move to web browser-based applications and cloud-based storage, Windows is becoming unnecessary for some businesses. Hell, because of malware and maintenance costs, Windows can be seen by some as a liability. With that said, in addition to Linux programs and Android apps, Chromebooks will soon be able to access Windows software too.

And so, it is looking like Chromebooks will eventually have a significant role in the enterprise. To highlight this emerging business-computing sea change, Dell (a major Windows partner) launches two new business-class Chrome OS computers today -- the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop and 2-in-1. One is a traditional clam shell notebook, while the other also serves as a tablet.

These aren't chintzy Chromebooks either -- they can be configured with optional high end specs, such as a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a PCIe-based NVMe 512GB SSD. Both the laptop and 2-in-1 come with 14-inch 1080p screens featuring 300-nits standard, but the former can also be had with a 4K (non-touch) display that offers a brighter 400-nits. The 2-in-1 will support an active stylus, but it will be sold separately.

Battery life should be exceptional, as Dell promises up to 21 hours of use between charges. Of course, that will vary based on the battery configuration, screen brightness, and how hard you tax the CPU. The Chromebooks have plenty of ports too -- two USB-C, two USB-A, one HDMI 2.0, one 3.5mm audio jack, one SIM card tray (for LTE models only), and a micro SD card reader. While there is no 5G cellular support, it does come with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard.

"As organizations prepare for long-term remote work, Dell Technologies Unified Workspace reduces IT complexity and allows IT leaders to secure, manage and support the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise. Available in more than 50 countries and with 14 localized language keyboards, companies can select and purchase various configurations to meet employee needs. IT can manage the devices with the same level of support, security and reliability they expect in a corporate environment, and have confidence in platform stability with the Intel Stable IT Platform. They can service and upgrade storage and batteries and operate the same support model across their entire organization," says Dell.

John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google explains, "Now, more than ever before, IT administrators need innovative technology solutions to support their modern cloud-first businesses. That's why we're thrilled to expand our premium Chromebook options for enterprise customers with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Powered by Chrome OS, Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise allows IT managers to deploy rapidly and securely while enabling employees to get work done effectively, no matter where they are.”

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop and 2-in-1 are both available starting today. As you can imagine, a premium Chromebook such as this comes with a matching price tag. The starting price for the models available today is an eye-watering $1,299. If that cost is too high, I have good news -- Dell says it will eventually sell less-powerful Core i3 models that will begin at a lower $1,099.