Why you need to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro and how to do it on the cheap!

By making Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft gave people a choice of operating system, but also caused some confusion. Just what is the difference between the two, and is it worth upgrading to Pro if your computer came with the Home edition installed?

Well the answer to the second question is a resounding yes! This is definitely a worthwhile upgrade -- and to show you why, we're going to highlight all of the extra features and options Pro includes. If you decide that you do want to upgrade to Windows 10 Professional, we have a special offer that will save you a lot of money. You can buy a genuine Windows 10 Pro license for just $39.99!

The first thing to point out is that, despite the Pro tag, you don't have to be a professional to reap the benefits from Windows 10 Pro. There are plenty of additional features and options that will be of interest to any keen computer enthusiast.

For anyone concerned about security -- and who isn't? -- the BitLocker function of Windows 10 Pro offers some powerful data encryption options. There's also a great Sandbox mode which can be used to securely run programs in isolation from the rest of the operating system and other software.

Another great feature is Hyper-V which, on supported hardware, lets you create virtual machines that you can use to run different operating systems, or to test out software without affecting your main installation. If you've ever wanted to be able to control your computer remotely, this is an option that is available in Windows 10 Pro. Remote Desktop lets you access your system via the internet and use it as if you were sitting in front of it.

For fans of tweaking, there's the Group Policy Editor which can be used to implement all manner of settings and system changes that are simply not available anywhere else. From the cosmetic to security-boosting, there is a massive list of options for you to tinker with.

Other Pro-only features that are worth pointing out are the option of pausing Windows Updates for longer, as well as the ability to put your computer into Kiosk mode where it will only run one application.

If you like the sound of everything Windows 10 Pro has to offer, there's never been a better time to upgrade.

Get your upgrade now

We've got a special deal that will save up a colossal $160 (or 80 percent) off the regular price of Windows 10 Professional. You can grab yourself a reduced-price (a mere $39.99) license key by following the instructions here.

It's worth noting you need a fully activated Windows 10 Home to move up to Professional. You won't be able to upgrade a non-activated Home (but you will be able to do a clean Pro install).

So, once you've bought your Windows 10 Professional product key, it's time to make the upgrade, and it's a good idea to make sure that you have all of the latest updates for Windows installed.

Click Start > Settings and head to Update & Security Move to the Windows Update section and click Check for updates Download and install any updates that are available and then move to the Activation section Click the Change product key link to the right, enter the key you've bought, click Next and follow any on-screen instructions ​Windows will download the Professional features, then reboot

Now enjoy everything Windows 10 Professional has to offer.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock