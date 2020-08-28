Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The next feature update for Windows 10, version 20H2, is already available for download. While it is usually better to wait, those interested in installing the update right away may check out Mark's guide on how to do that.

Support for Windows 10 version 1803 has been extended until 2021 because of the global pandemic.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.