Fedora 33 Beta Linux distro with GNOME 3.38 now available for PC and Raspberry Pi

Fedora 33 Beta was scheduled to be released during September, and on the eve of the final day of that month, the pre-release operating system is finally here! Yes, if you love Fedora and want to give an early version of 33 a try, today is your lucky day.

As you can imagine, Fedora 33 Beta comes with the excellent GNOME 3.38, which was only released a couple of weeks ago. The biggest change, however, is BTRFS being made the default filesystem -- ext4 is no longer the standard. Wow. Also significant? The new default editor is nano.

"Fedora 33 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 3.38, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. It is full of performance enhancements and improvements. GNOME 3.38 now includes a welcome tour after installation to help users learn about all of the great features this desktop environment offers. It also improves screen recording and multi-monitor support," says Matthew Miller, The Fedora Project.

Miller also says, "Fedora 33 Workstation Beta also provides better thermal management and peak performance on Intel CPUs by including thermald in the default install. And because your desktop should be fun to look at as well as easy to use, Fedora 33 Workstation Beta includes animated backgrounds (a time-of-day slideshow with hue changes) by default."

Ready to install Fedora 33 Beta with GNOME? You can grab the ISO here. If you prefer a "spin" of Fedora that uses a different desktop environment, you can download those here. The ARM variant, for devices like Raspberry Pi, is here. Before you install the OS, be sure to read the full list of changes here. And remember, folks, this a pre-release variant of the operating system, so you should expect bugs.

Image credit: 3Dalia / Shutterstock

