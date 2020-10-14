Samsung launches PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD Cards

A digital camera without a storage card is like a car without gas -- pretty much useless. You need a memory card to store the photos and videos you take, and most cameras don't come with any onboard storage these days.

There are no shortage of SD cards (Amazon is littered with them), but you should always make sure you are purchasing one made by a reputable company. Don't recognize the brand? Don't buy it. You don't want to lose your valuable data when that cheap card dies prematurely.

Samsung is definitely a respected company all over the world, so obviously its storage cards are a safe purchase. In fact, Samsung has a new line of SD cards -- called "PRO Plus" and "EVO Plus" -- that are designed for photographers and enthusiasts.

"The PRO Plus offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. For professional photographers, cinematographers and YouTubers, the PRO Plus SD card’s outstanding sequential write performance enables flawless 4K video recording and burst shots. The EVO Plus also supports transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s, ensuring smooth playback when editing videos," says Samsung.

The company further says, "Designed with maximum durability in mind, the PRO Plus and EVO Plus help capture more moments in extreme conditions with their comprehensive seven-proof protection. In addition to protection from water, temperature, x-rays, magnets and shocks, the new SD cards are now drop-proof and wearproof, withstanding up to five-meter drop as well as up to 10,000 swipes. Both lineups come with a 10-year limited warranty."

The cards are fast and durable, but they are not overpriced. Both the EVO Plus and PRO Plus cards are offered in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities. The former is priced at $6.99, $12.99, $19.99, and $39.99 respectively, while the PRO Plus comes in at $9.99, $16.99, $25.99, and $49.99. They will soon be available for pre-order here. All capacities will be available officially on October 19, with the exception of the 32GB and 64GB PRO Plus cards which hit stores later, on November 8.

