Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is powered by AMD Ryzen with Radeon graphics

Earlier today, we told you about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. This laptop is notable for being much more affordable than its predecessor while retaining its elegance. With that said, Samsung is not the only company making premium Chromebooks. In fact, as the Chromebook market matures, more and more manufactures are putting increased focus on their designs.

Acer is a company that has long supported the Chromebook community, offering many great machines over the years. Today, the company unveils the Chromebook Spin 514 and it is very intriguing. While the laptop appears to be nothing special on the outside, it is the internals that are exciting. You see, the Spin 514 is powered by AMD Ryzen APUs which feature Radeon graphics

"The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is Acer's first to utilize the latest generation of new higher performance AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. Based on the powerful 'Zen' architecture, the AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors ensure consistent responsiveness, fast boot times and long battery life. As a result, everything is fast on the new Chromebook, whether streaming content, utilizing multiple apps simultaneously or running office productivity tools," says Acer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Silicon Power launches a trio of USB-C OTG flash drives

The value-focused company further says, "The Chromebook Spin 514 also includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics built in. The power-efficient AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514's thin-and-light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life."

Acer shares specifications below.

Model Numbers: (CP514-1H/CP514-1W/CP514-1HH/CP514-1WH)

(CP514-1H/CP514-1W/CP514-1HH/CP514-1WH) Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 14-inch IPS display, Touch panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080

14-inch IPS display, Touch panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080 Processor: AMD Ryzen Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) -- Ryzen 3, 5, and 7

AMD Ryzen Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) -- Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 Memory: 4GB - 16GB of DDR4 system memory

4GB - 16GB of DDR4 system memory Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics

AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics Storage: Up to 128 GB eMMC, up to 256 GB NVMe SSD

Up to 128 GB eMMC, up to 256 GB NVMe SSD Ports: (2x) USB Type-C ports, (2x) USB 3.2 Type A port, (1x)

(2x) USB Type-C ports, (2x) USB 3.2 Type A port, (1x) 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, and (1x) HDMI port (on Ryzen 5 and 7 only)

Dimensions: 322.6 (W) x 225.5 (D) x 17.35/17.35 (H) mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68/0.68 inches)

322.6 (W) x 225.5 (D) x 17.35/17.35 (H) mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68/0.68 inches) Weight: 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.)

1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.) B attery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2x2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2x2 MIMO Audio: Two built-in stereo speakers; Two built-in microphones; Google Assistant Lab Certification

Two built-in stereo speakers; Two built-in microphones; Google Assistant Lab Certification Durability: U.S. MIL-STD 810 (Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F.)

If you want to buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, you won't have to wait long. The company says the convertible laptop will launch in February with a $479.99 starting price. Obviously the cost will increase when configured with better specifications. While not yet available for pre-order, it should show up here soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.