TEAMGROUP launches insanely fast T-FORCE CARDEA A440 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether or not the user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "T-FORCE CARDEA A440," this speedy gaming-focused SSD comes with interchangeable heatsinks -- a very unique cooling option. Essentially, you can opt for the giant aluminum heatsink if it fits in your computer, or the graphene heatsink if space is tight.

"The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD supports the PCIe Gen 4x4 specification and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface ports. Not only does it support high read/write speeds of up to 7,000/6,900 MB/s, but it is also available with large capacities of 1TB or 2TB. The SSD's blazing speeds will help players unleash their skills and venture into gaming worlds faster than ever," says TEAMGROUP.

The company further says, "The classic matte black CARDEA A440 features two of the industry's first interchangeable, patent-certified thermal modules. The layered and unique beveled surface of the aluminum fins is specially designed to increase the heat dissipation area and can reduce SSD temperature by up to 15 percent. The ultra-thin graphene heat sinks consist of the best materials for thermal conductivity and can dissipate heat by up to 9 percent."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below

ModelCARDEA A440
InterfacePCIe Gen4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4
Capacity1TB / 2TB[4]
VoltageDC +3.3V
Operation Temperature0˚C ~ 70˚C
Storage Temperature-40˚C ~ 85˚C
Terabyte Written1TB / >700TB
2TB / >1,400TB[5]
PerformanceCrystal Disk Mark:
1TB Read/Write: up to 7,000/5,500 MB/s
2TB Read/Write: up to 7,000/6,900 MB/s

IOPS (IOMeter):
1TB Read/Write: up to 650K/700K
2TB Read/Write: up to 650K/700K
Weight13g (with Graphene heat sink)
46g (with Aluminum heat sink)
Dimensions80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 3.7(H) mm (with Graphene heat sink)

80.0(L) x 23.4(W) x 12.9(H) mm (with Aluminum heat sink)
HumidityRH 90% under 40°C (operational)
Vibration80Hz~2,000Hz/20G
Shock1,500G/0.5ms
MTBF3,000,000 hours
Operating SystemSystem Requirements:Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / Vista
Linux 2.6.33 or later
Warranty5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. With that said, it should be available here soon. What we do know, however, is pricing. The 1TB model will cost $229, while the 2TB variant will sell for $429.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

TEAMGROUP launches insanely fast T-FORCE CARDEA A440 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

