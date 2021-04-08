TEAMGROUP launches insanely fast T-FORCE CARDEA A440 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether or not the user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "T-FORCE CARDEA A440," this speedy gaming-focused SSD comes with interchangeable heatsinks -- a very unique cooling option. Essentially, you can opt for the giant aluminum heatsink if it fits in your computer, or the graphene heatsink if space is tight.

ALSO READ: TP-Link launches Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router with six antennas

Advertisement

"The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD supports the PCIe Gen 4x4 specification and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface ports. Not only does it support high read/write speeds of up to 7,000/6,900 MB/s, but it is also available with large capacities of 1TB or 2TB. The SSD's blazing speeds will help players unleash their skills and venture into gaming worlds faster than ever," says TEAMGROUP.

ALSO READ: Zyxel launches affordable XGS1250-12 multi-gigabit switch

The company further says, "The classic matte black CARDEA A440 features two of the industry's first interchangeable, patent-certified thermal modules. The layered and unique beveled surface of the aluminum fins is specially designed to increase the heat dissipation area and can reduce SSD temperature by up to 15 percent. The ultra-thin graphene heat sinks consist of the best materials for thermal conductivity and can dissipate heat by up to 9 percent."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below

Model CARDEA A440 Interface PCIe Gen4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4 Capacity 1TB / 2TB[4] Voltage DC +3.3V Operation Temperature 0˚C ~ 70˚C Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 85˚C Terabyte Written 1TB / >700TB

2TB / >1,400TB[5] Performance Crystal Disk Mark:

1TB Read/Write: up to 7,000/5,500 MB/s

2TB Read/Write: up to 7,000/6,900 MB/s



IOPS (IOMeter):

1TB Read/Write: up to 650K/700K

2TB Read/Write: up to 650K/700K Weight 13g (with Graphene heat sink)

46g (with Aluminum heat sink) Dimensions 80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 3.7(H) mm (with Graphene heat sink)



80.0(L) x 23.4(W) x 12.9(H) mm (with Aluminum heat sink) Humidity RH 90% under 40°C (operational) Vibration 80Hz~2,000Hz/20G Shock 1,500G/0.5ms MTBF 3,000,000 hours Operating System System Requirements:Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / Vista

Linux 2.6.33 or later Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. With that said, it should be available here soon. What we do know, however, is pricing. The 1TB model will cost $229, while the 2TB variant will sell for $429.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.