Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case turns 2021 M1 Apple iPad Pro into a legit laptop

If you want the absolute best tablet computing experience, you must get an iPad. Are there good Android tablets? Yes, but iPad is simply better. There's a reason the Android tablet market has largely dried up -- consumers don't really care about them. Trust me, folks, Apple created magic with the iPad.

While iPad can technically serve as someone's only computer without any added accessories, it does shine when you connect it to a keyboard case -- particularly one with a trackpad. With one of these cases, you essentially turn the iPad into a makeshift laptop. Like Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets, however, balancing the kickstand on your actual lap while typing on the keyboard might be a bit frustrating.

Logitech has long been making iPad keyboard cases that make Apple's tablets more useful. Yesterday, Apple unveiled two new iPad Pro models that are powered by its desktop-class M1 processor -- one is 11-inch (gen 3) and the other 12.9-inch (gen 5). Guess what? Logitech is launching its popular "Combo Touch" keyboard/trackpad case for both sizes. In addition to transforming your iPad into a laptop, the case offers excellent protection too.

"Combo Touch supports four use modes: typing, viewing, sketching and reading. The protective case features an integrated kickstand that allows for adjustment of the iPad to just the right angle for viewing across a 50 degree range. Enjoy the full versatility of the iPad without having to remove it from its protective case with the fully detachable keyboard. Simply detach for reading or sketching and then reattach it to type out emails," says Logitech.

Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech explains, "Last year, we introduced a trackpad to our signature laptop-like typing experience for iPad, offering improved levels of control and precision to create and work seamlessly. We’ve made this experience even better with Combo Touch by adding the largest trackpad we've every created for a keyboard case that allows users to click-anywhere on the surface providing more space to work, and a thinner case that looks great but is still protective."

The Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case for the 2021 M1-powered Apple iPad Pro is priced at $199.95 for the 11-inch model. The 12.9-inch variant sells for $30 more -- $229.95. The case can be purchased from Apple directly here, but only the 11-inch model can be had today. Logitech promises the larger model will be available "soon."