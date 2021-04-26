Thermaltake launches affordable TOUGHAIR 310 and 510 CPU coolers for PC enthusiasts

When you are a system builder, there are certain important aspects of the build that are often overlooked. For instance, many builders will opt for a cheap power supply and then wonder why their system is unstable. I know a PSU isn't as exciting as a CPU, GPU, or RAM, but it is still an important component.

Another tragically overlooked component? The CPU cooler. Maybe your processor came with a stock heatsink and fan in the box. You know what? Sometimes the included cooler can be pretty good. For the most part, however, it would be wise to spend a bit more on a third-party offering -- especially if you want to overclock your processor. Today, Thermaltake launches two affordable CPU coolers -- the TOUGHAIR 310 and 510.

"The high static pressure fan configurations found on THOUGHAIR 510 and THOUGHAIR 310 provide approximately 58.35 CFM @ 2,000 RPM of airflow and features a controllable fan speed between 500 RPM to 2,000 RPM. Each fan is equipped with an advanced Gen.2 hydraulic bearing, LCP-made fan blades, and an anti-vibration mounting system for the best long and silent operation," says Thermaltake.

The popular company also says, "The heatsink is built using four direct contacted 4 x Ø 6 mm copper heat pipes with a maximum power handling of 180W TDP, ensuring the CPU's heat will be bringing up to the fins entirely. The heatsink is designed with an optimized asymmetric fin structure to maximize the airflow and minimize air turbulence."

What is the difference between the TOUGHAIR 310 and TOUGHAIR 510? While they use the exact same heatsink, the former has a single fan, while the latter is equipped with two. As a result, the price differs as well -- the 310 costs $39.99 and the 510 can be had for just $20 more than that. Both can be purchased immediately here.

