Silicon Power launches XPOWER XD80 PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

Solid state storage is constantly getting faster. The truth, however, is while PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are now available, they are total overkill for most consumers. Heck, most people would be more than fine with a meager SATA drive. With that said, the previous-generation PCIe Gen 3 SSDs are now very inexpensive (and quite speedy) making them a smart purchase whether you truly need the extra speed or not -- as long as your computer is compatible.

Today, Silicon Power launches its latest NVMe M.2 solid state drive for both desktops and laptops. Called "XPOWER XD80," this PCIe Gen 3 SSD has fairly modest specifications in the grand scheme of things, but it is definitely more than fast enough for the majority of consumers.

"Featuring SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer, the XD80 peels rubber with blazing read/write speeds up to 3,400/3,000MB/s, respectively. Its high-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface leaves traditional SATA III SSDs behind in the dust, giving hardcore gamers the competitive edge they need to secure the win," says Silicon Power.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Roku Express 4K+ is impressively affordable

The company also says, "With NVMe 1.3 support, the XD80 delivers higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption for the smoothest gameplay without any lag. The durable aluminum heatsink provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management. In fact, compared to SSDs without a heatsink, the XD80 keeps temperatures as much as 20 percent lower, maintaining its stability."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Capacity: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Dimensions: 22.0mm x 80.0mm x 4.75mm

Weight: 11g

Interface: PCIe Gen3x4

Performance Read(max.): up to 3,400MB/s

Performance Write(max.): up to 3,000MB/s

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

MTBF: 2,000,000 hours

Shock Resistance Test: 1500G/0.5ms

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS, KCC

Warranty: 5 years

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the XPOWER XD80 PCIe Gen3x4 solid state drive should be available for purchase here next month. Silicon Power is known for providing high-quality value products, so I totally expect this SSD to be both reliable and affordable. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be available in four capacities -- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.