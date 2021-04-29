Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21370

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) was being prepared for release, with Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring the first to be offered it.

Today, the software giant rolls out a new build to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft's huge change to the Windows 10 taskbar is starting to roll out to all users now

Advertisement

Build 21370 improves the Bluetooth audio experience with a unified audio endpoint and support for the AAC codec.

There have also been some small adjustments made to icons in File Explorer’s address bar, the touch keyboard launch animation has been made smoother, and if you set focus to the Run dialog, the touch keyboard will now show a backslash (\) key.

Fixes in this build include:

[News and interests] Fixed an issue where hovering over the news and interests button sometimes may not open the flyout.

[News and interests] Fixed an issue where the news and interests flyout may get stuck displaying the loading spinning dots.

[News and interests] Made some explorer.exe reliability and performance improvements.

[News and interests] Fixed an issue where news and interests may sometimes briefly appear on the taskbar if the taskbar is aligned to the top.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing error 0x80092004 when installing KB5001030 – 2021-02 Cumulative Update Preview for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 after updating to the previous build.

Fixed an issue that could result in Insiders seeing error 0x80070005 when installing framework updates.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash in the previous flight that could result in issues with the login screen and logging in after resuming from sleep.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugchecks with a CRITICAL PROCESS DIED error.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t announcing the error message on the login screen after entering the wrong password multiple times.

Fixed an issue resulting in broken characters appearing in text across Settings.

Fixed an issue in the last couple flights resulting in Cortana not launching from the taskbar after clicking the icon.

Fixed an issue impacting mouse input on the dual boot screen.

Fixed translation issues in the –help text in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Fixed OS upgrades creating copies of libdxcore.so and other files when using the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Fixed two issues impacting conhost.exe reliability.

Fixed two issues preventing some USB printer drivers from initializing correctly.

Fixed an issue where if you sent the VK_HOME virtual key code while the Japanese IME was active and numlock was on, unexpected 7 would be input.

Fixed an issue where the Japanese 50-on touch keyboard layout wasn’t inserting full-width space characters correctly when it was in the Shift state.

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Pinyin IME was inserting a placeholder string if you selected a cloud candidate while the cloud candidate entry was still loading.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where elements of Search (including the search box in File Explorer) are no longer displaying correctly in dark theme.

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

Microsoft is working on a fix resulting in WSL users finding that File Explorer launch performance regressed after upgrading to Build 21354 and higher.

Some Windows Subsystem for Linux instances can fail to launch with a 'The parameter is incorrect' message. This known issue is being tracked here on the WSL repository.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock