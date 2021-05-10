Bodhi Linux 6.0 available for download

There are way too many Linux distributions nowadays. Some of them are unique, but for the most part, they are largely repetitive and don't all need to exist. One Linux-based operating system that manages to stand out, however, is Bodhi, which uses the Moksha desktop environment (a fork of Enlightenment).

If you aren't familiar with Bodhi, please know it is a lightweight operating system that is based on the great Ubuntu. Today, Bodhi 6.0 becomes available. This release comes nearly three years after version 5.0 became available. This is the first release of Bodhi Linux to be based on Ubuntu 20.04.

Unfortunately, I cannot find an official release announcement, as the operating system's website is currently down. In fact, we must thank 9to5Linux for alerting the world of the updated ISOs on SourceForge, as well as sharing some details about the release. Thanks, guys!

Ready to install Bodhi Linux 6.0? You can grab the standard ISO here. This version comes with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS. Alternatively, you can grab the HWE ISO here, which uses the hardware enablement Linux Kernel 5.8.

My suggestion, however, is to go a third route -- the "App Pack" version. This ISO, found here, comes with additional useful software pre-loaded. Unless you are desperately low on storage space or have limited bandwidth, the App Pack variant is absolutely worth the significantly larger download. It comes with great programs like GIMP, LibreOffice, and VLC to name a few.

Image credit: Sutipond Somnam / Shutterstock