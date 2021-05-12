This is how the Apple iPad could take on Windows 10 PCs

Apple has been positioning the iPad more and more like a credible laptop alternative over the past few years, especially with the introduction of the new iPad Pro.

Two years ago the tech giant made the decision to create a dedicated iPad version of iOS which it called, inevitably, iPadOS, introducing more features for the larger, more capable device, such as better multitasking and enhanced app switching. iPadOS 15 is due later this year but for now we know very little about the new features it will offer.

Advertisement

That hasn’t stopped concept creators like Avdan speculating with their own takes on what to expect from iPadOS 15, and the latest such creation comes from theHacker34 who has previously showed us his vision for Windows 7 2020 Edition and Windows 11.

With his latest concept for iPadOS 15 he introduces more customization options with widgets and icons, AirDesktop for better multitasking, a new Files app, and XCode and Final Cut Pro support.

If you doubt that the iPad could ever really challenge Windows 10 PCs, his concept also introduces easy ways to connect to larger screens and resizable apps to make proper use of this extra real estate. His clipboard addition could prove to be a real time saver too.

Check out his concept for iPadOS 15 below and let me know what you think of it in the comments.