How to block the Windows 10 May 2021 Update

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update, aka Windows 10 21H1, is starting to roll out to users now.

As normal, it will be a phased rollout so not everyone will be offered it straightaway -- it could be months before it reaches your machine. But if previous major updates are anything to go by, you should avoid installing it for a while anyway as these releases typically come with issues and it could be more hassle than it’s worth.

If you don’t want it -- and hey, let’s be honest, waiting a little longer just to be safe isn’t a bad move -- you can pause it.

At the moment it’s only rolling out to users running Windows 10 2004 or later. You can check to see which version you have, by typing winver into the Windows search box and hitting enter.

For now you have to choose to install the update if it’s available. Don’t want the update? Don’t click the link.

You can also pause the update (and others) for up to 35 days. Go to Start > Settings > Update & Security. Click on Advanced options. Use the drop-down box to set how long to pause updates for.

Alternatively you can block Windows 10 updates with third-party programs like WuMgr.

