The all-new iMac is gorgeous

At its 'Spring Forward' event, Apple today took the wraps off an all-new, super-thin iMac powered by the company’s M1 chip.

The design is just 11.5 millimeters thick, and available in a choice of seven vibrant colors -- green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The new iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colors, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system.

Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time as well.

"M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With its striking design in seven stunning colors, its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level."

Pricing for iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

The new 24-inch iMac is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, and available to buy in the second half of May.