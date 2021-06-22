Microsoft Chrome OS is an amazing alternative to Windows 11

In a couple of days’ time, Microsoft is set to take the wraps off the next version of Windows. We already know a fair bit about this, thanks to a number of leaks, including a full ISO of Windows 11 which the software giant is currently scrambling to remove from the web.

The new operating system is based partially on Windows 10X, the scrapped lightweight operating system that was designed as a rival to Google’s Chrome OS. While that creation may never properly see the light of day in its original form, we can today get an idea of what Chrome OS would look like if Microsoft had developed it instead of Google.

Concept creator Avdan recently gave us his tongue-in-cheek vision of how macOS might look if it was made by Microsoft, and today Addy Visuals (who has previously created a Windows Sun Valley concept) shows us how Microsoft Chrome OS might look.

As you’d probably expect, there’s a definite Windows 11 feel about it, with a centered taskbar and Start menu. There’s a version of the Action Center, and Google Assistant moves aside in favor of Microsoft Cortana.

Fluent Design is used throughout, and there are Windows features like File Explorer and OneDrive.

Tabs make accessing everything easier, and you can find whatever you’re looking for with the built-in search function.

Take a look at the full video below, and let me know what you think about it in the comments.

