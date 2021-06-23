Ubuntu-maker Canonical will support open source Blender on Windows, Mac, and Linux

Blender is one of the most important open source projects, as the 3D graphics application suite is used by countless people at home, for business, and in education. The software can be used on many platforms, such as Windows, Mac, and of course, Linux.

Today, Ubuntu-maker Canonical announces it will offer paid enterprise support for Blender LTS. How cool is that? Surprisingly, this support will not only be for Ubuntu users. Heck, it isn't even limited to Linux installations. Actually, Canonical will offer this support to Blender LTS users on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Wow!

"The support offering will include Blender LTS releases across Linux distributions, Microsoft Windows, and macOS. Canonical’s engineers will engage directly with customers to provide comprehensive technical support to users by understanding, diagnosing and resolving issues as swiftly as possible. Canonical will manage the entire support process including integration with Blender’s support infrastructure. Existing Canonical Ubuntu Advantage customers who contract for Blender support will have a single point of contact to guarantee simple, timely support of Blender LTS users," says Canonical.

Mark Shuttleworth, the company's CEO exlains, "It's a privilege to support Blender and the fantastic work of this remarkable community, its founders and leaders. Today's announcement strengthens Blender with full-service Canonical support and long term security maintenance, and delivers the level of assurance that professional Blender content creators need, in partnership with the Blender Foundation."

Canonical shares plans and pricing for this new Blender LTS support below.

What’s Included Standard Advanced Phone and ticket support 24×5 24×7 Severity 1 response time 4 hours 1 hour Severity 2 response time 8 business hours 2 hours Severity 3 response time 12 business hours 6 hours Severity 4 response time 24 business hours 12 hours Price per year $500 $1,000

If you are interested in signing up for Canonical's Blender support, you can contact the company directly here.

