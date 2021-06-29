Dell UltraSharp Webcam is the ultimate 4K videoconferencing camera

Yeah, COVID-19 changed the world -- we all know this. But nothing changed more than office work environments. Even as the pandemic slowly fades away, many employees are still working from home, with no plans to ever return to a physical office. And so, videoconferencing is more crucial than ever before.

With all of that said, if your webcam is of poor quality, it can reflect on you negatively. Look, it may not be your fault, but a grainy video feed is akin to going into an in-person meeting with a big stain on your shirt. In other words, investing in a high-quality camera can be very impactful on your perceived job performance -- it could literally have an affect on other peoples' perception of you.

ALSO READ: StarTech.com launches TB3CDK2DH Thunderbolt 3 dock

Advertisement

Today, Dell launches the UltraSharp Webcam, and it looks to be the ultimate videoconferencing camera. It offers 4K video resolution, so you can be confident about the quality of your video feeds. It has an aluminum cylindrical body that will look absolutely gorgeous sitting atop your screen. If you don't want to put it on top of your display, that is OK -- it comes with a tripod adaptor.

Best of all, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam certified for both Zoom and Microsoft Teams -- two ubiquitous platforms in 2021. Also cool? The camera is compatible with both Windows 10 and macOS computers. While it uses USB-A for connectivity, a USB-C adapter is included in the box. Surprisingly, it does not have an integrated microphone.

ALSO READ: Sabrent launches 16TB Rocket XTRM-Q Thunderbolt 3 external SSD

"The Dell UltraSharp Webcam provides the best image quality in its class of 4K webcams and produces outstanding video quality in any lighting condition. Taking inspiration from DSLR cameras, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that captures more light, delivering crystal-clear video. The 3D/2D video noise reduction automatically eliminates grainy images, making sure you’ll look good even in low light," says Dell.

The computer-maker further says, "The Dell UltraSharp webcam features Windows Hello, allowing you to sign-in quickly and securely using facial recognition. We’ve also embedded the Dell Express Sign-in feature to work in concert with Dell PCs - meaning proximity sensors on the webcam detect your presence as you approach and automatically logs you out when you step away, providing that extra level of security without lifting a finger. And finally, a magnetic privacy cover securely snaps on the lens or on the back – protecting the lens when the webcam is not in use."

Dell shares specifications below.

Resolution / FPS: 4K UHD (24, 30), Full HD (24, 30, 60), HD (24, 30, 60)

4K UHD (24, 30), Full HD (24, 30, 60), HD (24, 30, 60) Megapixel: 8.3MP

8.3MP Sensor Brand: Large Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

Large Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor Field of View (FOV): 65, 78, 90 degree

65, 78, 90 degree HD Digital Zoom: Up to 5X

Up to 5X Autofocus: Yes

Yes Auto White Balance: Yes

Yes AI Auto-Framing: Yes

Yes External Privacy Cover/Lens Cap: Yes (Magnetic Attach)

Yes (Magnetic Attach) Windows Hello: Yes

Yes Certification: Microsoft Teams, Zoom

Microsoft Teams, Zoom Other Optimized Apps: Skype for Business, Go To Meeting, Google Meet, Google Hangout, Blue Jeans, Slack, Lifesize

Skype for Business, Go To Meeting, Google Meet, Google Hangout, Blue Jeans, Slack, Lifesize Webcam Dimensions (Diameter x Length): 42 mm x 90 mm

42 mm x 90 mm Webcam Mount Dimensions (Width x Depth x Height): 32 mm x 65 mm x 9.4 mm

32 mm x 65 mm x 9.4 mm Material: Anodized Aluminum

Anodized Aluminum Connectivity to PC: USB-A

USB-A Inbox Detachable Cable: USB-C to USB-A, 2m

USB-C to USB-A, 2m OS Support: Win10 64 Bit, MacOS

Win10 64 Bit, MacOS Plug & Play Support: Yes (No drivers installation)

Yes (No drivers installation) Warranty: 3 years

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam is available starting today for $199.99. While that is a lot of money for a webcam, I would argue that anything that makes you look better during work meetings is absolutely priceless these days. And yes, it is compatible with both desktops and laptops.