The classic Symbian OS reimagined as a rival to iOS and Android

Before Android and iOS took over the mobile market, there was Symbian. Originally developed for PDAs in the late 1990s, it was the most popular mobile OS in the world for a time, powering early smartphones from Nokia, Samsung, Motorola and Sony Ericsson.

As Google and Apple’s mobile operating systems took off, Symbian OS went into an inevitable decline, and it was discontinued in 2010. But perhaps now is the time for a modern re-invention of it.

Advertisement

Concept creator Addy Visuals, who has previously given us his vision of Windows Sun Valley and the excellent Microsoft Chrome OS, has turned his attention to imagining what a modern build of Symbian OS might look like, and it’s one that -- as you might expect -- borrows heavily from modern rivals.

Built for performance, as much as for features, the OS offers widgets and apps, notifications and a Photos Reel. There’s also a Symbian Store for apps.

It can be personalized with tiles, widgets and shortcuts and an adaptive design lets it run on different sized screens.

You can watch the full concept in the video below.

Let me know what you think of it in the comments. Did you use Symbian OS, do you miss it?