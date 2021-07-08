Ubuntu Linux-maker Canonical is 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist

Microsoft has been getting more and more friendly with both the Open Source and Linux communities in recent years. For instance, the Windows 11-maker offers its some of its popular software for Linux-based operating systems these days, such as Windows Calculator and the Chromium-based Edge web browser. No to mention, Linux is essentially integrated into Microsoft's desktop operating system thanks to the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

To show just how close-knit Microsoft and the Linux community are, today, something fairly shocking is announced. You see, Ubuntu-maker Canonical is a 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist. Wow.

ALSO READ: Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

Advertisement

"The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Canonical was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services," explains Canonical.

ALSO READ: StarTech.com launches USB-C to HDMI cable adapter with HDR10 support

Daniel Bowers, Canonical's VP of Cloud Alliances says, "By teaming with Microsoft, we've been able to help the increasing number of organizations that want to migrate to Azure through Ubuntu. Being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist is a wonderful validation of the work we've been doing together to help businesses of all sizes achieve their digital goals, with no compromises on security, support, and efficient management of workloads."

While Microsoft cozying up to Canonical isn't really bombshell news in 2021, it is still significant. Look, when a company that was once an enemy of Linux and open source does a complete 180 degree turn, it remains newsworthy. With all of that said, hopefully this isn't merely a case of "embrace, extend, and extinguish."

Photo credit: sivilla / Shutterstock