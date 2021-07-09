Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 and Windows 10 version 21H2 later this year. If you intend to stay on Windows 10 for the time being, check out Sofia's article on the changes in the new Windows 10 feature update.

Windows 7 and 8.1 devices can't be upgraded to Windows 11 directly. Options include upgrading to Windows 10 first before upgrading to Windows 11, or doing a clean install, provided that the system requirements are met.

New Windows apps and games

darker

Darker is a simple program that assists you in changing between light and dark themes. It adds an icon to the system tray that you may click on to toggle the theme type.

The system and application theme is changed by default, but you may configure that to affect only one of them if you prefer.

Kdenlive

Kdenlive is a free cross-platform open source video editor that is available for Linux, BSD and now also Windows.

It supports features such as multi-track video editing, support for all major and many uncommon audio and video formats, a titling and DVD authoring tool, lots of effects and transitions, proxy editing, automatic backups and a lot more.

TikTok

TikTok can now be installed from the Microsoft Store. The official app is a PWA that offers the same features and functionality as TikTok's website.

Browse, search and watch TikTok content, or sign-in to use account-specific features to upload and edit videos to the service.

Notable updates

Adobe Photoshop Express for Windows 10 update introduces a Blur effect tool.

Hiren's BootCD's base has been updated to Windows 10 version 21H1. The boot CD includes a boot environment and tools that you may run, e.g. to check for viruses, manage partitions, copy files, or run tests on the system.

UltraUXThemePatcher, a program to enable the installation of third-party themes, is now compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 21H1.