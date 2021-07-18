TEAMGROUP unveils MP34Q M.2 NVMe SSD

Solid state storage technology is constantly improving. The truth, however, is while PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are now available, they are total overkill for most consumers. Heck, most people would be absolutely fine with a SATA drive. With that said, the previous-generation PCIe Gen 3 SSDs are now much more affordable (and quite fast) making them a smart buy whether you truly need the extra speed or not. In other words, a SATA SSD should be avoided nowadays unless your PC simply isn't compatible with anything else.

Today, TEAMGROUP announces its latest NVMe PCIe M.2 solid state drive, and it is offered in capacities up to 8TB. Called "MP34Q," the PCIe Gen 3 SSD it is quite fast with read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000 MB/s.

"The TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD utilizes QLC Flash and the PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It also supports NVMe 1.3 and the Dual Cache technologies: SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer. The MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD offers a massive capacity of up to 8TB, excellent read/write speeds of up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s, and an official five-year warranty with purchase, so consumers can buy and upgrade with confidence," explains the company.

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD Interface PCIe 3.0 x4 with NVMe 1.3 Capacity 2TB / 4TB / 8TB Voltage DC +3.3V Operation Temperature 0˚C ~ 70˚C Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 80˚C Terabyte Written 2000GB / >450TBW

4000GB / >900TBW

8000GB / >1,800TBW Performance Crystal Disk Mark 6.0.2:

Read/Write: up to 3,400 / 3,000 MB/s NAND 3D QLC Weight 6g Dimensions 80(L) x 22(W) x 3.8(H) mm Humidity RH 90 percent under 40°C (operational) Vibration 80Hz~2,000Hz/20G Shock 1,500G/0.5ms MTBF 1,800,000 hours Operating System System Requirements: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Linux 2.6.33 or later Warranty 5-year limited warranty

The TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 NVMe SSD will be sold in three capacities beginning mid-August -- 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. The drive will be priced at $299.99, $699.99, and $1,299.99 respectively. You will eventually be able to order the SSD here.

