TEAMGROUP unveils MP34Q M.2 NVMe SSD

No Comments

Solid state storage technology is constantly improving. The truth, however, is while PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are now available, they are total overkill for most consumers. Heck, most people would be absolutely fine with a SATA drive. With that said, the previous-generation PCIe Gen 3 SSDs are now much more affordable (and quite fast) making them a smart buy whether you truly need the extra speed or not. In other words, a SATA SSD should be avoided nowadays unless your PC simply isn't compatible with anything else.

Today, TEAMGROUP announces its latest NVMe PCIe M.2 solid state drive, and it is offered in capacities up to 8TB. Called "MP34Q," the PCIe Gen 3 SSD it is quite fast with read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000 MB/s.

ALSO READ: ADATA unveils XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and USB-C port

Advertisement

"The TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD utilizes QLC Flash and the PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It also supports NVMe 1.3 and the Dual Cache technologies: SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer. The MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD offers a massive capacity of up to 8TB, excellent read/write speeds of up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s, and an official five-year warranty with purchase, so consumers can buy and upgrade with confidence," explains the company.

ALSO READ: Silicon Power PD60 USB-C enclosure turns any M.2 SSD into a portable storage drive

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

ModelMP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD
InterfacePCIe 3.0 x4 with NVMe 1.3
Capacity2TB / 4TB / 8TB
VoltageDC +3.3V
Operation Temperature0˚C ~ 70˚C
Storage Temperature-40˚C ~ 80˚C
Terabyte Written2000GB / >450TBW
4000GB / >900TBW
8000GB / >1,800TBW
PerformanceCrystal Disk Mark 6.0.2:
Read/Write: up to 3,400 / 3,000 MB/s
NAND3D QLC
Weight6g
Dimensions80(L) x 22(W) x 3.8(H) mm
HumidityRH 90 percent under 40°C (operational)
Vibration80Hz~2,000Hz/20G
Shock1,500G/0.5ms
MTBF1,800,000 hours
Operating SystemSystem Requirements: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Linux 2.6.33 or later
Warranty5-year limited warranty

The TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 NVMe SSD will be sold in three capacities beginning mid-August -- 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. The drive will be priced at $299.99, $699.99, and $1,299.99 respectively. You will eventually be able to order the SSD here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

TEAMGROUP unveils MP34Q M.2 NVMe SSD

Intel releases updated graphics driver with Windows 11 support

Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 in dark mode by default

Netflix video games and other things to expect in the post-pandemic video streaming market

Steam Deck is a Linux desktop trojan horse

Google is making it easier to hide the searches you want to keep secret

After waking up from PrintNightmare, Microsoft has a workaround for another Windows Print Spooler vulnerability

Most Commented Stories

Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

29 Comments

Want the Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11? Tough... Microsoft has removed it

24 Comments

Microsoft releases updated Windows 11 preview with new entertainment widget

15 Comments

Microsoft shares some of the design ideas behind Windows 11

13 Comments

Microsoft has its own Linux distro called CBL-Mariner

12 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.