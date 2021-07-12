Silicon Power PD60 USB-C enclosure turns any M.2 SSD into a portable storage drive

NVMe solid states are insanely fast and getting more affordable every day. It is for this reason that most consumers should opt for them when possible -- they put SATA variants to shame. Even if you don't need the extra performance of an NVMe SSD, the ever-lowering prices make them a no-brainer.

While most people probably think of NVMe SSDs as something to go inside a computer, they also make exceptional external drives -- when paired with an enclosure, that is. Today, Silicon Power launches its latest USB-C enclosure. Called "PD60," it is compatible with both NVMe and SATA M.2 SSDs.

"The PD60 turns your M.2 M-key NVMe or SATA SSD into a portable hard drive for whenever and wherever you need it. Transfer data rapidly up to 10Gbps via its USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface with the included Type-C to Type-C cable. It's also backwards-compatible with USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 at their respective speed limits," says Silicon Power.

The company further says, "The aluminum body is durable enough to protect your SSD, yet light enough to toss in your bag and hardly notice it, making it the perfect travel companion. It also provides superior heat dissipation, which is further enhanced by its slide design, allowing excess heat to escape when the cover is removed."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Dimensions: 102.2mm x 28.1mm x 12.6mm

Weight: 38g

Material: Aluminum

Color: Black

Connection Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

Internal Interface: M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / M.2 SATA SSD

Compatibility: 2230 / 2242 / 2260 / 2280 M.2 M-key form factors

Supported OS: Windows 10/8.1/8/7, Mac OS 10.3.x or later, Linux 2.6.x or later, Android OS 9.0 or later

Operating Temperature: 5°C - 55°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C - 70°C

Power Support: DC 5V

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS, KCC

Warranty: 2 years

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the PD60 M.2 SSD USB-C enclosure card should be available for purchase here soon. Silicon Power is known for manufacturing high-quality value products, so I totally expect this enclosure card to be both affordable and reliable. While it only comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, you can buy an inexpensive USB-C to USB-A cable, such as this one, for computers that lack a Type-C port.

