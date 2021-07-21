Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19044.1149 (21H2)

Although much of the development focus at Microsoft is understandably on Windows 11 at the moment, work is still underway on polishing up the next feature update for Windows 10 -- 21H2 -- and getting it ready for release.

The latest new flight for this, Build 19044.1149 (KB5004296), is now available in the Release Preview Channel.

The team explains "this update will apply to Windows Insiders in Release Preview already on Windows 10, version 21H2 (Build 19044.1147) and Insiders who were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their PC did not meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11."

Insiders already on Windows 10 21H2 will be able to get the new build via Windows Update. Insiders who aren’t yet running 21H2 can 'seek' it out by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Changes in this build include:

  • Microsoft added a new policy that creates generic strings and removes branding-specific terms, such as "Windows" or "PC", for IoT Enterprise editions. For example, it has changed "computer" to "device". Instead of "Getting Windows ready," it changed that to "Getting things ready" and so on. These generic strings are displayed on a user’s screen when an update is in progress.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

