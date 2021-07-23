Debian 11 'Bullseye' Linux-based operating system release date officially revealed

Debian 11 is a long time coming now, with users of the Linux-based operating system anxiously awaiting the upcoming release for a while. Code-named "Bullseye," it has been suspected to have 2021 availability, but as of today, we now know the specific date.

You see, the Debian developers are planning to release version 11 on August 14 of this year. In other words, it is less than a month away! This year, you can celebrate the August 14 birthdays of celebrities Mila Kunis, Steve Martin, and Magic Johnson by downloading and installing the wildly popular Linux distribution.

"In the last week prior to the freeze, testing will be completely frozen and only emergency bug fixes will be considered in this period. Please consider Tuesday the 2021-08-03 at 12:00 UTC the absolute last moment for submitting unblock requests for bullseye," says Paul Gevers, Debian Developer.

Gevers further says, "Changes that are not ready to migrate to testing at that time will not be included in bullseye for the initial release. However, you can still fix bugs in bullseye via point releases if the changeset follows the rules for updates in stable. Starting now, we will be even more strict when considering unblock requests."

It is important to remember that a new version of Debian isn't just significant for Debian users, but users of other Linux-distributions too. Since many operating systems are based on Debian, the release of Bullseye will have a huge impact on the Linux community overall. August 14 will certainly be a monumental day.

Image credit: TalajShutterstock

