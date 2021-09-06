MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 is an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G-powered Windows 11-ready tiny PC

MINISFORUM is a computer manufacturer that has been gaining many fans lately. Its tiny PCs are looked upon favorably by many consumers that like the diminutive desktop form factor. Not only are its computers well-made and small, but often quite powerful too. These machines can be good servers, retro-gaming machines, office workstations, home theater PCs, and more.

Many MINISFORUM computers are powered by capable Intel processors, but understandably, AMD fans want to get in on the small desktop action too. I am happy to say MINISFORUM does cater to those that prefer AMD. In fact, the company has several AMD-powered options.

Today, MINISFORUM launches its latest AMD desktop. Called "EliteMini X500," it is powered by the Ryzen 7 5700G APU. It even supports DDR4 3200MHz, which can make a big difference if you want to squeeze the most performance out of the integrated GPU. And yes, the company says it will be Windows 11 compatible.

"The 65W eight-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5700G comes with a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and eight Radeon RX Vega CUs that operate at 2.0 GHz. As with all Zen 3 processors, the Ryzen 5000G chips step up from DDR4-2933 to DDR4-3200 interface, which will help boost gaming performance with the integrated GPU," says MINISFORUM.

The company further says "With an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 adapter preinstalled, this tiny PC also provides various interfaces including 1 HDMI, 1 display ports, 1 LINE IN, 2 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 4 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, 1 Clear CMOS and 1 Mic IN. As Windows 11 is not released yet, this PC will comes with Windows 10 pro pre-installed. But it is also compatible to upgrade to Windows 11."

MINISFORUM shares specifications below.

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5700G , 8 Cores/16 Threads

(Total L2 Cache 4MB , Total L3 Cache 16MB , Base Clock 3.8 GHz , up to 4.6 GHz) GPU Radeon Graphics (Graphics Frequency 2000 MHz) Memory DDR4 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2)

Supports a maximum of 64GB(32GB x 2) of DDR4 Storage M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD Storage Expansion 1×M.2 2242 SATA SSD Slot (up to 2TB , SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)

1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)

1×TF Card Slot (up to 128GB) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel WIFI6 AX200 , BT5.1 pre-install) Video Output ① HDMI 2.0([email protected])

② DisplayPort([email protected]) Audio Output HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, 3.5mm Audio Jack, LINE OUT, HP OUT Ports & Buttons 1 * HDMI Port

1 * Display Port

2 * RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

4 * USB 3.1 Gen2

1 * TF Card Slot

1 * Line IN

1 * MIC IN

1 * HP OUT

1 * 3.5mm Audio Jack

1 * Power Button Power DC 19V/4.73A (adapter included)

Consumes Power : 89.87W Product Dimension 154×153×62 mm Package Dimension 190×190×160mm Gross Weight 1.90/KGS Package Content 1 * Minisforum X500 Mini PC

1 * Power Adapter

1 * HDMI Cable

1 * Mounting Bracket

1 * User Manual

The MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 should begin shipping soon, and you can pre-order immediately here. Pricing starts at $859 for the base model, which comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The two other configurations have the same amount of storage, but offer either 32GB or 64GB of RAM.