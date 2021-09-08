Logitech Logi Dock is a friendly docking station with integrated speakerphone

I'm a huge proponent of using laptops with docking stations. Most people want the portability of a notebook, meaning a traditional desktop just won't do. At the same time, people also like using a large monitor, keyboard, and mouse to maximize productivity at home or in the office. A dock or docking station transforms a laptop into a makeshift desktop, delivering some of the best of both worlds. This is a particularly great solution for remote users that are newly working from home.

Most docking stations are very cold and industrial in their designs. That isn't necessarily a bad thing -- these dock are just tools, after all. Of course, it doesn't have be that way. You see, today, Logitech launches a new such product that isn't just a useful tool, but a friendly piece of decor as well. Called "Logi Dock," it combines a docking station and a speakerphone into a warm and inviting package that will look nice in any setting.

ALSO READ: MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 is an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G-powered Windows 11-ready tiny PC

Advertisement

First and foremost Logi Dock is a USB-C docking station with plenty of ports. On the rear, you get HDMI, DisplayPort, dual USB-A, and two USB-C. There is an additional USB-C port on the left side as well. All ports are USB 3.0 speeds (5Gbps). In addition to the built-in speakerphone, you get a useful Bluetooth pairing button on the rear and touch-friendly controls on the top.

ALSO READ: Kingston XS2000 is a speedy and rugged USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

"When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock. This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered 'rat’s nest' of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have,” explains Scott Wharton, Logitech's GM and VP of Video Collaboration.

The company shares that it is "simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Logi Dock, Logitech provides professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces."

Logitech shares some specifications below.

Speaker Frequency response: 60Hz-20KHz

Speaker Driver size: 2.17 in (55 mm)

Beamforming mic array with six mics

Microphones Frequency Response: 65Hz-8KHz

Height: 3.34 in (84.8 mm)

Width: 6.30 in (160 mm)

Depth: 5.18 in (131.5 mm)

Cable length: 3 ft (1 m)

Weight: 0.942 kg

Sadly, you cannot buy the Logi Dock today, but Logitech promises it will be available later this year. Actually, the company simply says "Winter 2021," but there is no specific release date yet. What we do know, however, is the price. Logi Dock will be sold for $399 in your choice of two colors -- graphite and white.