¡Celebrar! YouTube TV gets Univision

The United States doesn't have an official language, and that's totally cool. It highlights our diversity, which is one of our biggest strengths. While English is currently the predominant language, it may not always be that way. Who knows, one day Spanish may be the most popular language in the USA. After all, we already have many wonderful Americans that speak it.

For those that speak Spanish, there are several TV channels that offer programming in that language. One of the most popular such channels is Univision, and today, it is finally coming to YouTube TV! In addition, the TV service is gaining access to UniMás and Galavisión -- two Spanish-language channels owned by Univision. Best of all, this isn't just quality live programming, but access to video on demand too. YouTube TV subscribers even get access to content in the Univision app.

"We are delighted to partner with YouTube TV to expand Univision's robust portfolio of networks and stations to include YouTube TV. Amid the popularity of streaming services as well as the growing influence of our Hispanic community, this is an important step to ensure that our audience has access to our leading Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment wherever they consume content. We are excited for today's launch and recognize YouTube TV’s continued commitment to serving our growing and influential Hispanic audience," explains Hamed Nasseri, Vice President, Content Distribution, Univision.

Lori Conkling, Global Head of TV and Film Partnerships at YouTube shares, "We're thrilled to introduce three new networks from Univision to our YouTube TV base membership, expanding our lineup of diverse content for our YouTube TV members. This launch will give our members access to even more Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment to enjoy on our service."

While gaining access to three new Spanish-language channels is a huge win for YouTube TV subscribers, the excitement doesn't stop there. You see, YouTube TV promises more Spanish channels are due in the future, albeit through a paid add-on package.

