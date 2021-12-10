Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-sixty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Google revealed that it plans to launch Google Play Games for Windows in 2022 to bring a selection of Android games to Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Blender 2.93 LTS

Blender Foundation published the long-term support version of the open source 3D creation suite Blender on the Microsoft Store.

The version was released in June 2021 initially and will be supported until June 2023.

Flow Launcher

Flow Launcher is an open source file launcher and search tool for Windows. It supports local searches, based on file names and content, but also online searches, e.g. to find articles on Wikipedia or videos on YouTube.

Other supported features include running system commands using a calculator, running Shell commands, or accessing Windows settings and Control Panel applets.

WSA Toolbox

WSA Toolbox makes it easier to install and use the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 devices. It supports the installation of WSA and of Android APK files, as well as several other options.

Notable Updates

Notepad is getting an updated version with dark mode support. Currently in testing.

Pantone Color of the Year 2022 is a new theme pack that Microsoft released this week.

Telegram update introduces support for restricting access to content in groups and channels, bulk deletion of one-on-one chat messages, and more.