Dremel 8260 rotary tool connects to iPhone and Android via Bluetooth

A Dremel rotary tool is something you don't know you need until you do. These electric tools allow you to do things like cut, drill, sand, and grind, making them great for makers and DIYers. I recently was working on an older laptop with stripped torx screws and wished I had a Dremel to cut into them. I didn't have one and could not properly gain access to the innards. And so, I instead rage-broke the laptop, tearing the bottom off as if I was The Hulk, but I digress...

If you are a tech person that has been on the fence about buying one of these Dremel rotary tools, now may be the time to finally pull the trigger. You see, the company's newest product, called "Dremel 8260," can connect to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. And yes, it is compatible with both Google's Android and Apple's iOS/iPadOS.

"This tool is made for heavy-duty rotary applications and allows for more control over projects, and the 8260 provides maximum torque with 20 percent more power versus Dremel’s most powerful corded model 4300. With double the battery life and 20 percent faster cutting speed compared to Dremel’s former most powerful cordless rotary model 8220, the 8260 has taken on that title and gives users the confidence to tackle the toughest of jobs including cutting steel or metal rebar pipe, drilling holes in wood and sanding a wooden door frame," says Dremel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PATRIOT unveils VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM

The company adds, "Via the Dremel App, Dremel 8260 rotary tool users will have newly available access to the status of the tool, including: sending alerts when battery life is low and when the tool is overloading/stalling, providing tips on how to resolve these issues and displaying the amount of usage time left on the tool in minutes. In addition, the app has an interactive material guide that offers detailed accessory information and includes the recommended accessory speed in RPM for each material."

Dremel shares specifications below.

Speed: Variable (5,000 - 30,000 RPM) Warranty: Limited Lifetime Case Type: - Material: High Density Plastic & Textured Soft Grip Battery Voltage (V): 12 Model Number: 8260 Weight (lbs.): 1.3 Charge Time: 95 Minutes Battery Amp Hour: 3 Length: 9.6" Battery Chemistry: Lithium Ion Battery: 12V Max Lithium-ion Battery Height: 2.375 " Charger: GAL12V-20 Speed Range: 5,000 - 30,000 RPM Width: 2.05" Tool Level: 5 - Cordless – variable speed high

The Dremel 8260 can be purchased here from Home Depot for $169.99. Not only do you get the tool and accessories such as the battery, charger, and cut-off wheels, but a cool carry bag too. You can learn more by watching the above video.