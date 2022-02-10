No new Windows 11 Insider build again this week

Microsoft usually rolls out new Windows 11 Dev Channel builds to Insiders on a Wednesday, although occasionally this slips to Thursday or even Friday.

There was no new build last week due to "quality issues". The plan was to get back on track for this week, but once again Windows Insiders are facing disappointment.

According to a new tweet from the Windows Insider Program, the developers are "still working out a few issues", so as a result there won’t be a new build this week.

The team is hoping to be back to business as usual next week, but that will of course depend on whether the bugs in question get eliminated between then and now.

Hey Folks, we're still working out a few issues so no new build this week. We hope to be back at it with a flight next week. https://t.co/lWmZHVfTuV — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) February 10, 2022

