Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-seventy-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 users who run the operating system on devices that don't meet the minimum system requirements will soon be reminded by Microsoft of the fact.

New Windows apps and games

FolderIco

FolderIco is a small tool that you may use to add custom colors and folder icons to Windows folders. Regular folders look all the same by default and it may sometimes be difficult to distinguish them.

FolderIco improves this with colors and custom folder icons. Just change the default and the selected folder will display with the new color and icon in File Explorer.

Minecraft Preview for Windows

Minecraft Preview for Windows is only available to Minecraft players. It gives Minecraft players the opportunity to test upcoming features that will one day become available in stable builds of Minecraft.

Notable updates

PowerToys 0.55.2 is a bug fix release that addresses an issue with the new .NET 5 runtime.

Vivaldi 5.1 update introduces support for scrolling in the tab bar and reading list.

WhatsApp Beta introduces dark mode support.

