New Kodi 19.4 for Android isn't available on Google Play -- here's how to get it

The Kodi Foundation has just released Kodi "Matrix" 19.4 and you can read all about what’s new in this point release in our story here. While this is great news for Kodi users, if you run the popular home theater software on Android there’s some not great news -- you won’t be able to download this update from Google Play.

The problem lies with a change to Google’s requirements, which Kodi doesn’t meet.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Kodi 19.4 'Matrix' is here -- Download it NOW!

The updated requirement demands that apps target API level 30 (Android 11) as a minimum, but Kodi only targets API level 29 (Android 10).

As a result, the Kodi Foundation says it can’t upload 19.4 to the Play Store. Don’t worry though, as it’s possible to download and install the update manually (in APK format) from Kodi’s own servers.

The download links for this are:

Photo Credit: murielbuzz/Shutterstock