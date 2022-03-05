Kodi 19.4 'Matrix' is here -- Download it NOW!

Five months ago, the Kodi Foundation released Kodi 19.2 'Matrix' with a wealth of fixes and changes. It followed that up a mere two weeks later with Kodi 19.3.

Now Team Kodi releases version 19.4 with yet more fixes and improvements.

Highlights of this new build have yet to be announced by the team, but we'll add them once they have. In the meantime you can view the changelog for the Kodi 19 branch here.

You can also explore Kodi's GitHub page if you want a complete list of what's been fixed and improved since the last release.

You can download Kodi 19.4 'Matrix' from here now.

Photo credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock