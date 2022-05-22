Silicon Power PCIe Gen 4x4 UD90 solid state drive is fast, but the SSD is also kind of slow

Are all PCIe 4.0 solid state drives fast? Absolutely. However, they aren't all the same speed. For instance, the Mushkin SSD we covered here can achieve read speeds up to 7,415MB/s -- that is really fast. A new SSD called "UD90" from Silicon Power, however, can only do up to 4,800MB/s.

Yes, folks, we have two M.2 drives, both with the same PCIe Gen 4x4 interface, but one is significantly faster than the other. In other words, the UD90 is rather slow as a PCIe Gen 4.0 drive... comparatively. And yet, compared to SATA-based solid state drives, the UD90 is actually incredibly fast.

With all of that said, it is technically correct to say the UD90 is both slow and fast at the same time -- depending on what you compare it against. So why would anyone choose a slower PCIe Gen 4x4 drive? Because Silicon Power is intending for the UD90 to be a budget-priced SSD, and its performance is more than adequate for the vast majority of consumers. It may save you a few bucks.

"Give your system the power of PCIe 4.0 with the budget-friendly UD90. Providing the best bang for your buck, it reaches read speeds up to 4,800MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s. It also boasts 2x faster data transfer rates than its predecessor, PCIe 3.0, for sustained use and dependable performance. With this much efficiency, the UD90 allows you to maximize your creative output at an unbeatable value," explains Silicon Power.

