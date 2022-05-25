Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD features RGB lighting

How do you make a portable SSD a "gaming" drive? Just add RGB lighting, of course! Today, Lexar launches a new solid state drive that it claims is designed for gaming. Is that just marketing? Yes and no. Called "SL660 BLAZE," the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 SSD features RGB lighting and comes with a really cool stand to prop it up. While the drive itself has a USB-C connector, it comes with both a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable in the box.

Besides the RGB lighting gimmick (which is very cool), the SL660 BLAZE actually can benefit gamers that need to store games on both PC and console. The drive offers respectable read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,900MB/s. Of course, the drive can be used by anyone that wants a fast and attractive SSD -- it isn't just limited to gaming.

"The new SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD comes with RGB LEDs to create a lively atmosphere making your gameplay or workstation more dynamic by adding a touch of color to your setup. In addition, the Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is durable as it is stylish and built with a premium aluminum enclosure and features a sandblasted finish for added protection against shock and vibration," says Lexar.

The Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD can be purchased here immediately. The USB-C drive is being offered in two capacities, 512GB and 1TB, priced at $119.99 and $189.99 respectively. The solid state drive comes with a limited five-year warranty.

