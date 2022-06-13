TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (EP25) offers energy monitoring

TP-Link has become one of my favorite manufacturers of networking hardware. When someone asks for my advice on choosing a router, I often steer them towards TP-Link. Why? Because the company's products are both dependable and affordable. For instance, you can score a quality Wi-Fi 6 router for around $70.

I am also a fan of TP-Link's Kasa line of smart home products -- light bulbs, cameras, and more. The company's power outlet adapters are particularly useful, and today, the newest such model becomes available. Called "Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (EP25)," the UL-certified outlet adapter can do more than just turn lamps and other appliances on/off. You see, EP25 also offers energy monitoring -- how cool is that? Apple fans should appreciate the HomeKit support too.

"In addition to turning virtually any plug-in device into a smart controllable device, the EP25 plug can monitor your device's energy usage in real-time. The EP25 is an important addition to the already vast Kasa Smart home ecosystem by adding Apple HomeKit compatibility; a feature that gives Apple users the ability to integrate the device within their Apple ecosystem," says TP-Link.

The company adds, "Like other Kasa Smart plugs, the EP25 gives users full control of any compatible plug-in device (15A max load) via the Kasa app as well as with their favorite smart assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and now Siri. Existing Kasa users can utilize advanced controls with their device such as grouping with other Kasa devices, on/off schedule and timers, and Away Mode to simulate the user being home while on vacation."

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (EP25) can be purchased here immediately at a very affordable price -- $12.50 each. Unfortunately, as of today, this particular outlet adapter is only being sold in a four-pack. In other words, you can't just by one -- you need to spend $50 for four. With that said, TP-Link is planning to sell a two-pack in Q4 of 2022.

