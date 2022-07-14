Media Player for Windows 11 now lets you rip CDs like it's 2002

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Dev Channel and two new versions of the popular Camera and Media Player apps.

The main new feature introduced into Media Player (version 11.2206.30.0) is support for CD ripping, because, yes, that’s apparently still a thing.

I’ve been having a major clear out at home recently, and in the process of doing so came across a huge amount of CDs. I opted to enjoy a trip down memory lane by streaming the same albums on Apple Music but should I want to rip the tracks to my hard drive, so I have a permanent copy, at least I know Microsoft finally has me covered.

The Media Player update lets you rip CDs to any of the supported formats which include AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC.

You can select the required Bit rate from a drop-down box, which will give you control over the amount of space the ripped tracks take up.

To use the feature, just insert a CD into your optical drive (assuming you still have such a thing) and you’ll see a Rip CD button appear on the right. Click this to start the process.