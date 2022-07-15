KB5015814 update is causing Start menu problems and 0x8007007e errors in Windows 11

The release of the KB5015814 update for Windows 11 earlier this week was supposed to fix problems with PowerShell as well as addressing security issues. But as has become disturbingly common, there have also been unwanted side effects for those who jumped on the update and installed it as soon as it was offered up.

Some users are experiencing problems with the Start menu, with complaints indicating that the menu is being interrupted by an app opening and closing. There are also complaints about errors appearing after a failed installation of the KB5015814 update -- specifically error codes 0x8000ffff, 0x8007007e and 0x80073701.

See also:

Advertisement

Users who encounter the errors also report Windows getting stuck in a boot loop. The problems with the Start menu seem to be rather less common, but there are still numerous complaints from affected Reddit users.

Although Microsoft has acknowledged a couple of known issues with KB5015814, these error messages, failed installations and Start menu problems are not among them.

If you are affected by either the error messages or the Start menu issues, the only thing you can do is to uninstall the offending update.

To do so, use the following steps:

Open up Settings and head to Windows Update Click Update history and locate the entry for the KB5015814 update Click Uninstall Update and follow the instructions, restarting your computer if prompted to do so

As KB5015814 is a security update, however, you should only uninstall it to fix the aforementioned problems.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos