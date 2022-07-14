Microsoft teams up with Netflix to offer cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions

1 Comment
Netflix logo and remote control

Netflix has previously confirmed plans to introduce an ad-supported tier that would provide a lower cost subscription entry point. Details have been somewhat lacking, but it has just been announced that Microsoft is partnering with the streaming video service as it introduces cheaper plans.

The company has signed a deal with Netflix, with the streaming giant describing Microsoft as "our global advertising technology and sales partner".

See also:

Advertisement

In a press release, Netflix says: "In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner".

The company goes on to say:

Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members. 

It's very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.

Details of the deal are a little thin on the ground, but both companies are expressing their excitement about the partnership.

Microsoft's president of web experiences, Mikhail Parakhin, says:

We're thrilled to be named Netflix's technology and sales partner to help power their first ad-supported subscription offering.

At launch, consumers will have more options to access Netflix's award-winning content. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform. Today's announcement also endorses Microsoft's approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers' information.

"This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft. We're excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers".

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Media Player for Windows 11 now lets you rip CDs like it's 2002

Microsoft teams up with Netflix to offer cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions

Wordle finally offers to sync your game stats between devices

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.1 update with important bug fixes for Windows 11 users

Microsoft starts rolling out updates for Camera and Media Player apps on Windows 11

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets

System76 Launch Lite keyboard ditches the USB hub in favor of a smaller form factor

Most Commented Stories

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

18 Comments

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

14 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015814 update for Windows 11 to fix security flaws and PowerShell issues

10 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows 11 features

9 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.1 update with important bug fixes for Windows 11 users

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.