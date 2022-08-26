This is the redesign WhatsApp desperately needs

WhatsApp is a great messaging tool, and one that I use daily, both for individual and group chats. Meta has added new features to it over time, with yet more welcome additions on the way, but it’s long overdue a full redesign.

If you’ve ever wondered what kind of makeover the service could benefit from, we have the answer for you right here.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Windows 7 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be, but isn't

Prolific concept creator Addy Visuals, whose past creations include Windows XP 2022 Edition and Windows 7 2022 Edition, has put his creative abilities into imagining what a modern version of WhatsApp might look like, and it’s stunning.

While the redesign looks attractive, it’s also practical. Stories are front and center so you never miss an update, and the chats screen has been overhauled. Addy has made it easy to start a video call, a voice call, or send a message, and a Quick Slide feature puts every action you might want to perform right at your fingertips.

Contacts have been given a polish too, and this concept also shows what it might be like if you were able to customize the look of the app with themes.

Small changes, but beautifully realized.

Take a look at the video and let us know what you think of it, and this vision for a new version of WhatsApp, in the comments below.